High school students build shed for Home & Garden Show

The High School House Program is a partnership between Great Falls Public Schools and NeighborWorks Great Falls where students Great Falls High School and CMR High School build a new house in the community for first time homebuyers to purchase while providing students with valuable skills.

For the fourth year now, the students have also built a shed to be raffled off at the Home and Garden Show.

“We're excited to show off the students' talent, their skill, and what they've learned," says High School House instructor Pete Pace. “This is a great fundraiser for our class too, to buy more tools to send kids to state and national competitions."

The house is coming along nicely as well, with the students recently finishing up the drywall and now getting to work on painting the interior. The class is planning to have the house finished and ready for an open house by the end of May.



One High School House student, Ethan Arensmeyer, explained, “This really, like, opened up my eyes to how building a house is and how hard it can be, but also how fulfilling it is, like, to know that you did all that work, you built that house."

At their booth at this year’s Home and Garden Show, the students will be selling $10 raffle tickets as well as an opportunity to take a peek inside the shed to showcase their skills. The drawing for the shed is on Sunday, April 7th at the end of the show, and they will deliver it within Great Falls for free. Also at the booth will be the middle school wood students, who will be selling handmade cutting boards, coasters and other items they have made in class.

The Home and Garden Show will be held April 5th-7th at MontanaExpo Park. Tickets are $5 for adults, children 18 and under are free with paid adult. Friday from noon until 8pm; Saturday from 10am until 6pm; Sunday from 10am until 4pm. For more information, click here or call Katie at 406-452-4663.