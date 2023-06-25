GREAT FALLS — Highland Cemetery played host to the ‘Waking the Dead Tours’ on Sunday. In total, 12 actors portrayed famous individuals from Great Falls history. Those individual were as follows:

Paris Gibson, Founder of Great Falls played by Rich Briener

Edwin Norris, Governor of State of Montana played by Austin Haney

Charlie Russell, Cowboy Artist played by Bill Bronson

Nancy Russell, Wife of Cowboy Artist Charlie Russell played by Paula Egan Wright from Cheyenne WY

Ed Shields, Founder of GF Pet Cemetery, promoted story of Shep in Fort Benton played by Bill Zins, Ed’s nephew

Ralph Jones, early day Great Falls resident who died by falling off of the Big Stack played by Darren Smith

Captain John Moran, Medal of Honor Winner played by Dwight Smith

Timothy E. Collins, prominent early day GF businessman played by Shari Schmit

Robert Vaughn, Founder of Vaughn MT played by Thomas Ricberg

Billy Colgan, early National League baseball player played by Mark Dunn

Mary Little, notorious early day businesswoman played by Ann Ashby

H.P. Rolfe, 1st Great Falls Surveyor played by Ken Robison

For both returners and newcomers, the event is a fresh concept.

“I was a professional actress for 40 years, and to learn that folks are going to be portraying the different people who helped found this town, there was no way I was going to miss it,” says Tyler Layton who just moved to town. “You all aren’t just propping up some people standing there saying, ‘Well, when Paris was this’, no, you all are becoming Paris Gibson. That's out of the box.”

MTN News Highland Cemetery hosts 'Waking The Dead' tours (2023)

Rich Briener, who portrays Paris Gibson, has had the opportunity to play the role a few times.

MTN News Highland Cemetery hosts 'Waking The Dead' tours (2023)

“I’ve already given some talks to civic groups portraying Paris Gibson, and it's entertaining, it's educational, and it makes you appreciate all the well-planned town,” he says.



TRENDING



FOLLOW KRTV: Instagram | TikTok | Twitter

