Highland Cemetery hosts 'Waking The Dead' tours

GREAT FALLS — Highland Cemetery played host to the ‘Waking the Dead Tours’ on Sunday. In total, 12 actors portrayed famous individuals from Great Falls history. Those individual were as follows:
- Paris Gibson, Founder of Great Falls played by Rich Briener
- Edwin Norris, Governor of State of Montana played by Austin Haney
- Charlie Russell, Cowboy Artist played by Bill Bronson
- Nancy Russell, Wife of Cowboy Artist Charlie Russell played by Paula Egan Wright from Cheyenne WY
- Ed Shields, Founder of GF Pet Cemetery, promoted story of Shep in Fort Benton played by Bill Zins, Ed’s nephew
- Ralph Jones, early day Great Falls resident who died by falling off of the Big Stack played by Darren Smith
- Captain John Moran, Medal of Honor Winner played by Dwight Smith
- Timothy E. Collins, prominent early day GF businessman played by Shari Schmit
- Robert Vaughn, Founder of Vaughn MT played by Thomas Ricberg
- Billy Colgan, early National League baseball player played by Mark Dunn
- Mary Little, notorious early day businesswoman played by Ann Ashby
- H.P. Rolfe, 1st Great Falls Surveyor played by Ken Robison
For both returners and newcomers, the event is a fresh concept.
“I was a professional actress for 40 years, and to learn that folks are going to be portraying the different people who helped found this town, there was no way I was going to miss it,” says Tyler Layton who just moved to town. “You all aren’t just propping up some people standing there saying, ‘Well, when Paris was this’, no, you all are becoming Paris Gibson. That's out of the box.”
Rich Briener, who portrays Paris Gibson, has had the opportunity to play the role a few times.
“I’ve already given some talks to civic groups portraying Paris Gibson, and it's entertaining, it's educational, and it makes you appreciate all the well-planned town,” he says.
