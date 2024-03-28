Hometana expands in downtown Great Falls

Hometana is a Montana-themed store located at 112 First Avenue South in downtown Great Falls, and the owner is passionate about Montana and preserving and expanding its culture and history.

Hometana started as a humble basement operation: “We started making t-shirts in our basement, and we had six designs, 200 shirts, and we sold them at the Great Falls Farmers Market for four years,” explained owner Shirstie Gaylord.

In 2022, she upgraded to a storefront in downtown Great Falls, and recently doubled the square footage of the store to 2000 square feet.



Shirstie Gaylord said, “When we can expand in small chunks like that, it's easier for us to accept what the community has to offer and give them what they want in terms of more store and better products. We love our building in downtown Great Falls because we believe that these buildings were originally built as a metaphor for building up the city. And when you're building buildings and you're building enterprises and you're restoring old buildings, then you're ultimately telling more stories about your downtown”.

Gaylord is passionate about preserving the historic nature of the downtown building which is reflected in their renovations.

She explains, “In the middle of the store, you'll see historic pillars. In the middle of the store, you'll see historic pillars From the time this store was built over 120 years ago. The floor used to be covered in carpeting and we took it all up and kept the original floor that the building was originally built with. so I'm really passionate about Montana products.when we can invest in Montana, celebrate Montana, then ultimately we're keeping our identity and our culture intact”.

Hometana will be having their renovation reveal event March 29th-30th. Click here to visit the website.