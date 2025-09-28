'Hot Pursuit 5K' draws scores of runners in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — Sneakers replaced sirens on the River’s Edge Trail Saturday morning as the inaugural Hot Pursuit 5K brought together nearly 200 runners to raise money for Special Olympics Montana.

Tom Wylie reports - watch the video:

The event featured both a 5K and one-mile fun run, with strong representation from local first responders including police, fire, EMS, dispatchers, and correctional officers.

Organizers said the race raised close to $10,000 for Special Olympics Montana.

GFPD Detective Abby Rodseth, who won the women’s race, said the atmosphere matched the cause.

“Oh, my gosh, such a beautiful day. Such good weather. I couldn't have asked for the more perfect morning for this and such a good turnout,” Rodseth said. “We've had a lot of people signed up. I think we hit close to our 200 mark goal for our first year.”

On the men’s side, Dylan Weinand crossed the finish line first in 17 minutes, 55 seconds.

The Minot, North Dakota, native said he entered the race at the last minute, but for a good reason.

“The donations go to the Special Olympics is the main reason why I signed up last minute,” Weinand said. “I saw a couple of them were the course directors, and I just think about them and they're doing great work out here.”

Organizers say they hope to grow the Hot Pursuit 5K into an annual tradition that blends fitness, fun, and fundraising.