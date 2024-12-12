From the Great Falls Police Department to public works, to several search and rescues, more than a dozen agencies are involved in the search for missing Conrad woman Alicia Wood at the High Plains Landfill several miles northeast of Great Falls.

How 'Sally One' helps emergency responders

That includes Sally One – a mobile response unit used by the Salvation Army to assist and support in times of crisis.

It essentially works as a food truck, dishing out snacks, water, and sometimes meals to those involved in battling a fire or finding a missing person.

The truck is mobilized by calls from the county emergency dispatch.



It is first outfitted by Salvation Army volunteers. If none are available, then Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) volunteers often jump in.

“We’re just there to support and help them as they fight the fires or look for the lost person,” says Michael Halverson of the Great Falls Salvation Army.

Wednesday marked the seventh consecutive day that Sally One spent assisting search and rescue staff.

“We’re going to be one of the first ones on scene, and we’re usually going to be one of the longest ones off scene,” says Halverson.

Halverson says the best way to get involved and assist in crisis moments like this are to get in touch with the Salvation Army and get enrolled in training programs.

Emails can be set to Michael.Halverson@usw.SalvationArmy.org or calls can be made to the Salvation Army at (406) 453-0391.

