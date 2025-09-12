The rumble of motorcycles echoed through Great Falls on Thursday evening as hundreds of riders gathered for an annual tribute to those lost on September 11, 2001.

The 9/11 Remembrance Ride was organized by the U.S. Veterans Motorcycle Club of Montana. Riders assembled at the U-Haul lot on 10th Avenue South before being escorted by law enforcement and fire departments through the city, ending at the Montana Veterans Memorial.

Aneesa Coomer reports - watch the video:

Hundreds ride through Great Falls in honor of 9/11

For many participants, the ride was both personal and deeply symbolic. Gerry Knight, with the Patriot Guard of Montana, says, “Most of us are all veterans, and it’s the right thing to do to support our fallen.”

Knight says the event has grown over the years into a tradition that brings together riders from across the state.

“It’s a great community event. And there’s people from every club you can imagine, and they’re very much supporting veterans. We're going to be escorted by law enforcement, they're giving the tip of their hats to what happened on 9/11, we are as well. And we're all coming together as a community” one rider, Doc, added.

Some traveled long distances to take part, including Chad and members of the Forgotten Motorcycle Club of Helena.

Chad explains, “Everyone who is a biker is here for one cause, and that’s to pay tribute to the people of 9/11 and to all of our first responder services.”

The ride also served as a reminder to younger generations of the importance of remembrance. James Schriver, a young rider who joined his grandfather on the ride, reflected on the weight of the day.

He says, “I know that it was a very hard day for our country, and that it’s hard for a lot of people that had family members, friends, and just people that they knew that died in those towers. I’m with my grandpa, riding for the people that have fallen during 9/11. It just feels amazing honoring them.”

As riders rolled into the Montana Veterans Memorial, their message was clear, the nation must never forget.

