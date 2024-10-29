Improvements underway at Wadsworth Pond

Construction is underway at Wadsworth Pond on a project to improve the banks of the pond, making it safer and easier to get to the water’s edge.

While located just outside of city limits (4620 Wilkinson Lane), Wadsworth Pond is owned and managed by the City of Great Falls.

The Sun River Watershed Group (SRWG) said in a news release that rock will be installed along the banks in seven locations to provide access points for the public, using small gravel on the surface for walking on.



This will also reduce the amount of sediment going into the pond from the banks, which improves water quality for fish and wildlife.

Another improvement coming soon is new permanent toilets, which will be installed in the spring courtesy of the Great Falls Chapter of Walleyes Unlimited.

Last summer, the Electric City Disc Golf Club led the addition of a frisbee golf course around the pond.

“The beauty of this project is the representation of a great working relationship between Sun River Watershed Group, FWP, Walleyes Unlimited, Missouri River Flyfishers, The West Side Flood District, and Great Falls Park and Recreation, several organizations with the same goals in providing safe and accessible recreational areas and amenities for our community and state,” said Kevin Vining, Great Falls Park & Recreation Department, in the news release.







Adam Geik, an FWP fisheries biologist serving the Great Falls area, said, “The City of Great Falls and the West Great Falls Flood Control District have done a good job of managing water levels in Wadsworth Pond the last few years which has resulted in better fish numbers in the pond. Stabilizing the banks will help reduce erosion and still allow good access for fishing and other activities."

He added, "This is a great project that will benefit fish, wildlife, and people who use the pond. It’s been exciting to see all the hard work that has gone in to improving Wadsworth Pond."

The project is largely funded by a Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks Community Ponds grant acquired by SRWG, who is also managing this project. Other funds are being provided by Walleyes Unlimited, Missouri River Flyfishers, and Montana Trout Unlimited.

Bank work will be constructed by Shumaker Trucking and Excavating.