Inclusivity Community Playground nears completion in Great Falls

MTN News
GREAT FALLS — Lewis & Clark Elementary School and the Montana School for the Deaf & Blind are collaborating to build a new inclusive community playground that will provide a safe and welcome space for all children to play.

The project is sponsored by a Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) from the US Department of Housing & Urban Development.

"It just seemed like a really great place to service as many kids as we can," said Sylvia Tarman, CDBG Administrator for Great Falls. "And it was just a good application that would serve this community."

The playground, located at Lewis and Clark Elementary School, will allow students from both schools to interact with one another.

Teacher Haley Milton said that her kids are overjoyed: "Our students just keep telling us how excited they are to play with some of our students who haven't been able to come out and play on our equipment. It's just cool to have this opportunity for community bonding through recess."

The design addresses the needs of kids with impairments, making it more accessible than typical playgrounds.

Alissa Klein, Assistant Director of Student Life at MSDB, said, "Students with visual impairments, especially those using white canes, will have better access to the playground and will be able to travel more safely through it, especially because of the floor-in-place pathways leading to the equipment."

Construction is nearing completion, and organizers anticipate the project will conclude with an opening ceremony and a community barbecue.

For families, the playground marks a step toward inclusivity—and a place where any child can belong.

