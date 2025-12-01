Obituary: Tylarann Marie Grimshaw

The family of Tylarann Marie Grimshaw is deeply saddened to announce her passing on Monday, November 24, 2025. She was 31 years old.

Tylarann was born on May 7, 1994, in Great Falls, MT. She attended Our Lady of Lourdes and Roosevelt for grade school, continued to East Junior High, and graduated from Paris Gibson Education Center in 2012.

Guided by a natural compassion, she earned her certified nursing degree and worked in assisted-living facilities and nursing homes. She also held several hospitality positions in Great Falls. Most recently, she pursued a Business Administration degree through Colorado Technical University, where she proudly earned a place on the Dean’s List.

More than anything she accomplished, Tylarann’s heart belonged wholly to her son, Teagan. He was her greatest joy, her proudest achievement, and the light that guided her days. Their bond was deep and tender—built on laughter, unconditional love, and quiet, everyday moments that meant everything. Teagan carries forward the very best of her, her strength, intelligence, kindness, and beautifully loving heart.

Tylarann is survived by her son, Teagan; mother, Angela Grimshaw of Great Falls; father, Matthew Somerville (Jeanie) of Texas; and her sisters Sierra, Judith, and Carmin. She is also survived by her grandparents, Gwendolyn Grimshaw “Gigi,” David Somerville, and Linda Young; uncles, Randy Grimshaw (Rachel), and Christopher Grimshaw; cousin, Haylea; and many other aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends who loved her dearly.

She was preceded in death by her grandfather, Lea Grimshaw “Papa” and her aunt, Alicia Grimshaw.

Cremation has taken place. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

