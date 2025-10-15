'White Cane Day' highlights independence of visually-impaired people

GREAT FALLS — October 15 marks National White Cane Day, a date dedicated to recognizing the white cane as more than a mobility tool — it’s a symbol of independence, safety, and equal access for people who are blind or visually impaired.

White Cane Day dates back to 1964, when President Lyndon Johnson officially proclaimed it to help raise awareness about the importance of the white cane for blind and visually impaired individuals.

Madison Collier reports - watch the video here:

The white cane has been in use since the 1930s to assist visually impaired pedestrians with navigation and is recognized as a legal aid under U.S. law.

When someone carries a predominantly white cane (with or without a red tip) or uses a guide dog, drivers are required to yield the right-of-way.

At the Montana School for the Deaf & Blind, students took the lead in sharing what they hope the community learns about using a white cane and what it really means in everyday life.

“It is important to have a day recognizing the white cane, so that people can have an idea of what the white cane is and why it’s here, how people use it, and how it helps them," explained one student.

That foundational idea was echoed throughout interviews. Students want the community to see the cane’s true purpose rather than making assumptions about it.

Awareness has practical implications. When community members, drivers, city planners, and ordinary citizens understand what the white cane means, it helps improve daily life for visually impaired people.

According to teachers and students, there are a few ways to help:

Know the law Give space and patience: Don’t rush or honk. If help is asked for, offer your arm and let them follow. Support accessibility: Advocate for better sidewalks, curb ramps, detectable warnings at crosswalks, audible traffic signals, and smooth pathways. Listen to those with lived experience: Let the voices of blind and visually impaired people guide policies and design.



As a student put it, “People have different levels of vision, some have low vision and some are blind. Some people may have other disabilities, but we can find our way around the community. We don’t always need help. We are just as capable of being independent as sighted people.”