GREAT FALLS — The History Museum in Great Falls hosted the International Traditional Games Society on Saturday, January 11, 2025, and discussed the historical significance of a variety of tribal games played by all ages, ranging from team games to seasonal games.

The International Traditional Games Society’s mission is recovery, restoration, and preservation of traditional Native American history; the organization is based in Great Falls.

International Traditional Games Society teaches Native games

These traditional games not only provided entertainment, but taught skills like counting, quick reflexes, and promoted cultural values.

DeeAnna Brady-Leader has been with the International Traditional Games Society since it’s formation in 1999.

She says, “Today, I am so absolutely thrilled to have the older group of people that we're working with because a lot of European culture says you don't play after you're 18, play for kids. But we know in the old culture they played from birth to death

Indigenous peoples were some of the only cultures to have team games, and introduced them to European culture.

Brady-Leader says, “One of the biggest things that people don't know is that it's extremely rare in the whole world to find team games. Archeological evidence has shown that the largest group of team players came from the Americas.”

Games like lacrosse and hockey were influenced by Indigenous sports.



A few of the games played by participants at the event ranged from a version of Rock Paper Scissors to guessing games.

One participant, Susan Supola, says, “I enjoyed the stick and rock game, the guessing game. Games or adaptations of these games, I think would be essential with today's kids because they don't interact with people, they don't interact with each other very much, they’re mostly on a screen of some kind.”

The International Traditional Games Society also teaches the significance of these games in schools across the state to make sure Montanans know and understand the history and culture of all its people. Brady-Leader explains,

“The children's games show what it means to be strong, to develop a strong heart, courage. And that's a good way for all children to grow up - really secure in their culture. And it's good for them to share it because they learn from each other.”

To learn more about the International Traditional Games Society, click here.