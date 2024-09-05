Iris Senior Living 'benefit breakfasts' benefits non-profits

GREAT FALLS — From a nutritional standpoint breakfast is considered the most important meal of the day. For some Great Falls area organizations, financially, it can be important too.

Each month, there’s an event that brings the community together through food while helping non-profits through donations.

From pancakes and sausage, to bacon and eggs, every first Thursday of the month for several years, Iris Senior Living has been opening its doors for a community breakfast, benefiting a local non-profit organization.

“Our residents are very generous and they love giving back as well,” said Iris Senior Living community relations director Erin Doran. “So, we just want to give them purpose. It gives us purpose to just help the community.”

As a team, Iris workers choose the monthly recipient. This month it's the Alliance For Youth. Doran says the breakfasts raise anywhere from $400 to $1,000.



“They are very appreciative of what we do for them,” said Doran. “Raising several hundred dollars for a nonprofit who relies on community donations is very important to them.”

Its not the first time the Iris has teamed up with the Alliance For Youth. The relationship goes back to 2020, when the Iris donated laundry machines for the organization’s Youth Resource Center. Its a partnership that continues to span generations.

“Currently, our kids will come over and play games with the residents,” said Alliance For Youth development director Thomas Risberg. “I always say what our kids need more than anything is a relationship with a trusting, caring adult.”

Its also a chance for non-profits to tell their story, and maybe recruit volunteers.

MTN News Iris Senior Living hosts 'benefit breakfasts' for area non-profits

“We're serving over 250 kids every year. There are 25 to 30 in house,” said Risberg. “You can come cook a meal. You can just sit and be with them and show them that they're valued and loved.”

In addition to the breakfast, there was also a raffle. Attendees were also regaled by a reading from Montana broadcasting legend Norma Ashby, sharing her essay, “A Montana Woman.”

The breakfast serves as a chance to enjoy good food, learn about community issues, reconnect with old friends, and even make new ones.

“They all just meet and mingle and sit together and have a great time,” said Doran.

The breakfast is held on the first Thursday of each month at 9:00 a.m.