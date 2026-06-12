GREAT FALLS — Great Falls Public Schools could see significant growth following the announcement that Janicki Industries plans to build an $800 million campus in Great Falls.

The Washington-based engineering and manufacturing company anticipates creating 1,000 jobs within the first five years, and more than 2,000 once campus construction is complete. Those kinds of numbers could add a significant number of students to local schools.

(WATCH: Janicki Industries campus could bring enrollment boost, new opportunities to Great Falls schools)

Janicki Industries campus could bring enrollment boost, new opportunities to Great Falls schools

Superintendent Heather Hoyer spent part of her summer vacation learning more about Janicki Industries.

"So learning a new industry, walking in with brand new eyes, seeing what they do, learning the flow of their product development, their tool manufacturing, it was fascinating to me," Hoyer said.

Hoyer says Janicki's relationship with educational partners is impressive and should dovetail nicely into Great Falls.

"A lot of the work that United Way of Cascade County does with job fairs and in mock interviews, and they're already involved in that over in Washington. And I think it'll be a beautiful fit here for us in Great Falls," Hoyer said.

Hoyer says Janicki's presence will help the district open an innovative learning center focusing on STEM enrichment activities and enhance dual credit opportunities.

"It'll be positive for our schools. We're hoping that we will eventually see a bump in enrollment," Hoyer said.

Hoyer says Janicki appears to be a good community partner, not just with schools, pointing to feedback she received during her visit to Washington.

"There was a lot of unsolicited positive feedback from Janicki, everything from the individuals who are working in the coffee shops to people we passed on the street to the people working in the hotel where we stayed," Hoyer said.

"I'm just excited to see what happens with our families. For our families, it's a cool opportunity," Hoyer said.

