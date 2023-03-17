Jay Contway's legacy highlighted during Western Art Week (video)

Jay Contway's legacy is being highlighted during Western Art Week in Great Falls; he died in November 2019. In the video above, Owen Skornik-Hayes talked with Contway's wife about his legacy.

Over the years, Jay won numerous awards, but the most important recognitions of his career were the inductions into the Calgary Stampede Western Art Show Hall of Fame in 2009, the C.M. Russell Museum Skull Society of Artists 2014 and 2015, the Montana Cowboy Hall of Fame and Western Heritage Center in 2015, and the Montana Pro-Rodeo Hall and Wall of Fame in 2016.

His final salute came in September of 2019, when he received the Saddle of Honor Award from the Montana Cowboy Hall of Fame and the C.M. Russell Museum.

Questions or comments about this article/video? Click here to contact Owen .



TRENDING

