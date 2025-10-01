Jeremy Jones retires as Great Falls Fire Rescue chief

GREAT FALLS — Great Falls Fire Rescue chief Jeremy Jones is hanging up his fire helmet and transitioning to a new role as deputy city manager.

Mayor Cory Reeves, Great Falls Police Department officials, Cascade County Sheriff's Office representatives and many others gathered at Station One on Tuesday, September 30, 2025, to honor Jones' nearly three decades of service to the community.

During the ceremony, Jones received a golden axe and several plaques commemorating his dedication to Great Falls, and fire and law enforcement officials paid their respects to the departing fire chief.

Jones said he was humbled by the event and feels fortunate to have a supporting family throughout his career.

When asked what he will miss most about the fire department, Jones reflected on the relationships he built over the years.

"The men and women that I have worked with for all the years...you become really close. I mean, you're eating dinners together, you're staying in the firehouse, you're running calls all hours of the day and night, and it allows for you to become like family," Jones said.

Jones will now enter a new phase of his career as the deputy city manager of Great Falls: