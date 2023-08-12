Kellergeist set to start renovations on second property

GREAT FALLS — Kellergeist, a well-known German bar and dinner theater in downtown Great Falls, is getting an expansion thanks to tax increment funding (TIF).

Owners Matthias and Jolene Schalper approached the City Commission with a request for $263,000 in TIF. The request was approved as the commission sees the completed facility as a draw for public activity.

“There will be an activity draw to the space. It has the potential to help the surrounding businesses, has the potential to start new businesses,” says Tom Micuda, the Deputy Director of City Planning. “One of the criteria that we look at in the city commission is it a unique opportunity downtown? And we thought it might meet the test to rehab a building and not just make it actively used, but make it a draw.”

The building at 111 Central Avenue was originally slated for remodeling in 2020 but COVID derailed the plans.

Now, with a fresh start and some help from the city, Matthias is evaluating the remodel at roughly $1.4 million. This will include plumbing, facade work, American Disability Act compliancy, structural safety, and fire suppression systems.

There will be no food served at the new location but plenty of liquor, and lots of entertainment.

“Small scale theater. Certainly music, maybe standup comedy,” says Matthias.

That being said, Matthias hopes to fire up the grill and serve German sausages from the new location from time to time, and possibly incorporate a system where patrons at the new location can order from the current restaurant.

Renovations are expected to be completed by the end of 2023.



