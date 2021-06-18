Kids are selling lemonade so they can buy ice cream

GREAT FALLS — A Great Falls childcare facility has come up with a fun way to help provide the kids at the center with a sweet treat this summer.

The TLC childcare center at 1900 23rd Street South is selling lemonade to help cover the cost of ice cream from an ice cream truck that stops by the center.

Kids are selling regular and pink lemonade. Friday was the first day of lemonade sales and the kids didn’t have to wait long before they started getting customers.

"It was Mrs. Crystal's idea, the director. We just kind of wanted some more donations for the money so that we can get the kids some ice cream on Thursdays,” said Alexandra Olson, the center’s assistant director. "I think we're going to continue to do the lemonade stand every other Friday I think is what we decided.”

If you don’t want lemonade but still want to help, you can call the center at 406-771-4421 or 406-453-6670 and make a donation.