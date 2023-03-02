Kids get 'behind the scenes' look at KRTV

KRTV received a visit from Ms. Dedmon’s Head Start class on Wednesday, a group of 17 three-to-five year old children.

The students learned about cameras and went behind the scenes in the control room.

They had fun in the studio with the green screen and tried their hand at a newscast.

The children are currently in a "Pet Unit" study session, so we displayed some zoo animals for them to compare with household pets.

They’re also celebrating “Dr. Seuss Week,” so we also threw up a photo of The Grinch.



