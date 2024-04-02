KRTV visits EasterSeals-Goodwill

KRTV visited with clients at EasterSeals-Goodwill adult day services in Great Falls on Tuesday for a hands-on presentation about news and how it works.

Reporter Tom Wylie showed them how to operate news cameras, how to fly a drone, and how to conduct interviews.

EasterSeals-Goodwill adult day service centers provide a place outside the home for adults of all ages and with all types of abilities.

Staff members work with clients to be active in the community, socialize with their peers, and receive health and personal care services.

