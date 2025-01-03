Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center offers free admission through February

In the aftermath of holiday spending and as the weather becomes colder, the Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center is offering free activities to get you and your family out of the house during the winter months.

The center has free admission to the public through January and February. They have offered free admission in previous years, and Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center Education Coordinator Cortney Reedy says this is when they see an uptick in the amount of locals that come in to enjoy the center.

Reedy says, “I think it's important for community members to come here and check it out because it's a part of their history, even if they just moved to the area or maybe they're not familiar with the history. Now that they live here, they are a part of that history. So it's just a way for them to learn a little bit more about this area and the history that we all share.”

They also offer free three-day snow shoe rentals, and offer guided snowshoe hikes at Silver Crest Recreation Area the first Saturday of every month, led by members of the Montana Discovery Foundation.

The next Family Snowshoe Day is January 4th from 10am-2pm at the Silver Crest Recreation Area, and all ages are welcome.

Registration is required in advance by emailing montanadiscoveryfoundation.org or calling 406-727-8733.



Additionally, on Thursday, January 9th, at 7pm, the center will host an in-depth look at Sacajawea, and how she has been symbolized through art and history, led by Corps of Discovery historian Barb Kubik.

Reedy says, “I like to think of it as kind of a gift to the community. If you're bored, you feel like you're stuck indoors, you can come to the center. We have some wonderful activities for the kids, too, from a scavenger hunt, a junior ranger program, and a junior explorer.”

The Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center is at 4201 Giant Springs Road in Great Falls, and is open Tuesday through Sunday. For more information, click here.

