Little boy found in Great Falls

(UPDATE, 10:33 a.m.) The boy's parent has been located and he is being reunited now.

A daycare worker recognized the child from the GFPD Facebook post and called with the information.

The child slipped out while the parent was sleeping.

The GFPD thanked everyone who shared the post and provided information.



(1st REPORT) The Great Falls Police Department is asking for help finding the parents or guardian of a little boy.

The agency said on Sunday morning (June 15, 2025) that a person saw the boy walking barefoot in the 2500 block of the alley of Second Avenue North at 8:10 a.m.

The child is believed to be 3 or 4 years old, and is non-verbal; so far, no one that police have talked to knows where he lives.

The child is safe now, with officers and child-welfare personnel.

If you know this child, please call 406-455-8599.