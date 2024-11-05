Montana ExpoPark in Great Falls is where people are standing in line to vote in the 2024 general election on Tuesday, November 5, 2024.

Long lines to vote in Great Falls

Despite the long wait, many people reported having no trouble voting, but for others, the process is not going as smoothly as hoped.

We have received several reports from people who are frustrated by the long lines and what appears to be contradictory or confusing information.

Among the messages we have received:



Someone should come and see what am unorganized mess voting is everyone is getting different information from everyone; there's an 8-hour line

Over 500 people in line for new registration or address or name change on ballots. Talked to multiple people who have always been absentee voters and somehow were listed as inactive. Wait times are looking like five or six hours for those in the back of the line. Many people saying major issues with absentee ballots, and people being marked inactive when they have not been.

I don’t know if this is true, but I’ve heard from several people in line for voting, there are only three people currently working at the ExpoPark to get people registered and through the line. There is subsequently a line that stretches through the arena and people are spending hours in line.

We have been trying to get clear information from Elections Office officials and will update you if we get a response.

On Friday, a Cascade County citizen reported that they received the wrong ballot, and several others have voiced similar concerns.

Some voters say they received the wrong ballot

The Secretary of State looked into it, and found that the person’s home was pinned incorrectly in the ElectMT system.

The Secretary of State is looking into how many people could potentially have been affected, but Cascade County Elections Administrator Terry Thompson says it was “minuscule."

Thompson said, "I don't know fully the quantity yet, I’m going to tell you that I do know that it’s very minuscule. It’s not hundreds of ballots that have been given out wrong"

Affected voters will be contacted and offered a new ballot if they have not voted yet.

If they have already voted, there is no way to recast their vote.