Long-time Great Falls physical therapist opens private practice

GREAT FALLS — Patty Jo Lane, a licensed physical therapist in Great Falls, has recently opened her first private practice in town.

With 30 years of experience - more than 20 in Great Falls - Patty left her position as a physical therapist at the Great Falls Clinic after 16 years.

“I thought, this is my last opportunity. How many times is that going to knock at the door, and I'm going to ignore it again?,” says Lane.

Patty, who is 100% Irish, uses a Celtic name for her business, Follain. The word means health and wellness. Follain, located in the Lifestyle building on Central Ave., is just a one room office, but Patty Jo loves the intimacy it provides.

“I really like this intimate setting. It’s private and quiet and we can really get to know each other and really get to the root of your problems and how I can help you with that,” she says.

Her daughter, Mckenzie Dean, is a runner at the University of Montana. She is the recipient of free treatment from her mother.

“Every single thing that she's done for me as an athlete has always worked out in my benefit. Every injury I've ever had. The way that she treats it, you know, if I hurt my foot, she works on a totally different area of my body,” says Dean.

From her small office, Patty Jo Lane looks to continue to serve her community.

“This is really what I'm driven for, is to help people maintain or achieve the health that they have vision for themselves and not wait until it starts falling.”

Follain Physical Therapy can be contacted at 406-750-8538. It is at 721 Central Avenue (Suite 210); click here to visit the website.

