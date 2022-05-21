Maclean-Cameron is offering half-price pet adoptions

GREAT FALLS — The Maclean-Cameron Animal Adoption Center is offering 50% off adoption fees on Saturday, May 21, 2022.

On Saturday, the MCAAC will be at Fetch Pet Boutique (1408 3rd Street NW) with two litters of kittens between 10:00 AM and 2:00 PM for off-site adoptions.

The Center - located at 900 25th Avenue NE - will be open for adoptions from 12:00 PM to 5:30 PM on Saturday.

Available cats and dogs can be viewed on their website .

The event is sponsored by Bounty Paper Towels, who has teamed up with participating Best Friends Animal Society network partners to assist new pet owners by helping pick up adoption fees at shelters across the country.



