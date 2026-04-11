Malmstrom AFB identifies airman who died in a crash

GREAT FALLS — Officials at Malmstrom Air Force Base have identified Daris Benally as the motorcyclist who died in a crash with another vehicle in Great Falls on Thursday, April 9, 2026.

A news release says that Airman 1st Class Benally, 24 years old, was from Rapid City, South Dakota, and served as a missile handler assigned to the 341st Missile Maintenance Squadron at Malmstrom.

The crash happened at about 3:10 p.m. at the intersection of Third Street NW and 16th Avenue NW. Benally was taken to Benefis Health System and succumbed to his injuries.

The Great Falls Police Department said that this was not a hit-and-run crash. At this point, there is no word on whether any citations have been issued.

"There are no words that can fill the void left by this loss," said Colonel Luke Stover, 341st Maintenance Group commander. "Beyond the uniform, Daris was a friend, a teammate, and a loved one. Our support and deepest sympathies go out to all who knew and loved him."

Col. Daniel Voorhies, the 341st Missile Wing commander, said, “The loss of Daris Benally weighs heavily on many of us. Moments like this effect everyone differently, and it’s important we take care of ourselves and each other. If you’re struggling, don’t carry it alone, lean on your teammates and reach out for support.”

A GoFundMe has been created to help the family; it reads, in part:

Daris was unique, playfully awkward, with a sense of humor only we could truly appreciate, but he was capable of a love that knew no bounds. He was starting to explore a life outside of our little 6 membered family. dreaming of traveling the world, experiencing different powwows while riding his bike, and building a family after his service was complete.

Click here if you would like to donate.

The crash is being investigated by the Great Falls Police Department.

We will update you if we get more information.

(APRIL 9, 2026) Emergency crews are at the scene of a vehicle collision in Great Falls on Thursday, April 9, 2026.

The Great Falls Police Department said at about 3:40 p.m. that the crash scene is along Third Street NW near the intersection with 16th Avenue NW, which is near the Valvoline oil change shop.

According to the GFPD, it is a "serious injury crash." Initial reports indicate that two vehicles are involved.

There is no word at this point on whether anyone has been seriously injured, nor the type of vehicles involved.

Several lanes of traffic will be closed for some time.

Drivers are asked to follow instructions of emergency personnel at the scene

