Man dies after going into the river in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — Emergency crews responded to a report that someone apparently jumped into the Missouri River from the Warden Bridge in Great Falls on Wednesday, August 6, 2025.

The Great Falls Police Department in a news release said that dispatchers were notified of the incident at about 8:35 p.m. by someone who claimed to have seen the person jump from the bridge, which is along 10th Avenue South (Country Club Boulevard).

Dispatchers sent emergency personnel from the Great Falls Police Department, Great Falls Fire Rescue, Cascade County Sheriff's Office, and Great Falls Emergency Services.

Responders arrived in less than three minutes and found a 24 year-old man on the ground under the bridge near River Drive South.

The man was taken to Benefis Health System's emergency department, where he died.

The GFPD said in the news release: "We send our deepest condolences to the family and friends of the male, we hope the community will do the same."

The agency also noted: "As is customary, we are not releasing the name of the deceased. Cascade County Sheriff Jesse Slaughter will do that if and when he deems it appropriate to do so."

NOTE: MTN News does not report on actual or apparent suicides in most cases. Exceptions are made if the event involves a public figure, a threat to the public, or generates significant interest due to location (crowded area) or emergency response.

