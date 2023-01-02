Marijuana dispensary hopes to open soon in Great Falls

Top Shelf Botanicals plans to open a marijuana dispensary in Great Falls soon.

Jackee Beck, director of operations at Top Shelf Botanicals, said, "Great Falls, being one of the larger cities in in Montana, has the fewest number of dispensaries. We're extremely excited about the opportunity.”

She wants the dispensary to serve as an outlet for education: “You know, there's just a stigma about cannabis. And so we feel the education piece is really important to educate those who still have the negative stigma, that this can be something different.”

