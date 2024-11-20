McGonigal’s Chronicles: author Carol Bradley

GREAT FALLS — From "The Train Robbers" to "The Searchers" to Hondo," Hollywood stuntmen helped round out some of the greatest western movies ever. But what about the horses these on-screen daredevils' rode?

“Twisting in Air: The Sensational Rise of a Hollywood Falling Horse” tells the story of horses' roles in western movies from the early days of mistreatment to public outrage that led to changes in the industry in the 1940’s.

It’s Bradley’s third book; she also wrote “Saving Gracie: How One Dog Escaped the Shadowy World of America’s Puppy Mills” and “Last Chain on Billie: How One Extraordinary Elephant Escaped the Big Top.”

In his latest "McGonigal's Chronicles: Making Montana Connections" podcast, Tim McGonigal talks with Bradley about her most recent book:

The "McGonigal’s Chronicles: Making Montana Connections" podcast is available on Omny.fm, iTunes, Spotify, Google, and Stitcher.

