McLaughlin Research Institute celebrates 70 years by announcing new name

GREAT FALLS — The McLaughlin Research Institute in Great Falls is celebrating 70 years of innovative research.

The facility was launched in 1954 with the recruitment of physician scientist, Dr. Ernst Eichwald.

On Monday, the facility hosted tours and presentations by some of the world’s foremost scientific experts and welcomed the public to learn more about its mission.

MRI also announced a rebranding and will become known as the the Weismann-Hood Institute, honoring Stanford University Professor and Great Falls native Dr. Irving Weissman, who was the first intern at the institute.

“I started in this research effort in 1956 as a junior at Great Falls High School,” said Weissman. “And I started to work with (MRI founder) Ernst Eichwald while it was at the Deaconess Hospital then. And my research career took off. I wasn't a great student, but it took off in research and that's made my entire career.”

Dr. Leroy Hood is another Montana product, now CEO of Phenome Health and Wellness and a leading name in human genetics and personalized medicine.

“It's a special feeling and I think Montana is an exceptional place for young people to have the opportunity and to grow up in a way that makes them curious and excited about their future,” said Hood.



The two men were among a number of experts in their respective fields sharing their knowledge.

Weissman says the success of the facility is carried on through the work of current Director and CEO, Dr. Renee Reijo Pera, whom he first recruited to Stanford, with a little competition from Montana State.

“I was surprised one day when I was visiting Montana State President Waded Cruzado who said,’ Tell me about Renee. And I said, Renee who?’ said Weissman. “And it turned out that she was recruiting Renee to be vice president for research. I think Renee coming here has caused an explosion in the possibilities for Great Falls for the school and the alliance with Touro College of Osteopathic Medicine just helps that.”

Since it’s beginnings seven decades ago, the institute has led the way in pioneering research in solo science, mouse genetics, and neurological disease research. Supporters say with continued community and national support and its ability to adapt, the institute appears ready to carry on the tradition for another 70 years and beyond.

“I think the unique opportunity with Touro being a major sponsor allows us to move now from the biology of animal models right into human beings and see if you can go from the bench to the bedside directly,” said Hood.

