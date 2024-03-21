Medieval recreation group set to host spring event in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — The Shire of Stan Wyrm is part of the Society for Creative Anachronism, or SCA - a national nonprofit organization that recreates life in the middle ages.

The SCA has numerous "kingdoms around the world with more than 30,000 members. The Kingdom of Artemisia covers Montana, Utah, southern Idaho, and parts of Wyoming. The kingdom is then separated into several shires, with the Shire of Stan Wyrm based in Great Falls.



The president, or seneschal, of the Stan Wyrm Shire is Marion Hatch, also known as Lady Bianca De Monte. She explains the group focuses “on teaching and learning everything we can about the medieval period”.

The group meets at least once a week to work on their crafts together; Lady Bianca does weaving and sewing, while others do woodwork, medieval cooking, metal work, or any number of other medieval activities.

MTN News "Lady Bianca De Monte"

“We do have fighting,” she noted, “and that’s what draws a lot of people in. There’s heavy fighting, which is sword and shield with armor. And thrown weapons. So throwing knives, daggers, spears - that’s one of our local favorites”.

On Saturday, April 6th, the Shire of Stan Wyrm will be hosting the Fool’s Revel to celebrate spring and April Fool's Day. There will be classes including medieval hairstyling, music, games, and a tournament.

Lady Bianca said, “Come as you are. We’ll have some garb that people can borrow if they’d like to dress up and play around a little. There will be arts and sciences to view and then fighting to watch and classes to attend on different subjects."

The Fool's Revel will be on Saturday, April 6, 2024, from 9am until 6pm at 1300 First Avenue South in Great Falls; click here for more information.

For more information about the Shire of Stan Wyrm, click here to visit the website.

