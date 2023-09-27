Men & Machines Car Show returning to Centene Stadium

GREAT FALLS — Benefis Health System is hoping to use horsepower to help deliver an important health message on Saturday, September 30, 2023. Cool cars and fun prizes won’t be the only things showcased at Centene Stadium during Benefis Health System’s 10th annual Men and Machines Car show.

“It's an opportunity to focus on preventative health and then also talk about some of the things we can do when we do become ill,” said Dr. Bryan Martin, MD, a medical oncologist and internal medicine physician with Benefis Health System. “It's a great opportunity to do this at Centene Stadium and hopefully see some nice cars out there as well.”

Representatives from the heart and vascular program, orthopedic group, family medicine providers, and Sletten Cancer Institutewill be among those on hand.

“This is probably one of the premier cancer institutes in the Northwest for a city of this size,” said Dr. Martin. “Technically, we're called a comprehensive community cancer center. And the types of cancer treatments that we do here, we do very well.”

Sletten Cancer Institute is about halfway through a two-year remodel project.

“We've remodeled some of the non-clinical areas, our laboratory, we've got a brand new teaching kitchen, which is probably the only one, I think, in the state,” said Dr. Martin. “Soon we'll have the patient care area remodeled. Then in the next several months, start a pharmacy remodel. So we keep ourselves at the cutting edge of cancer care and delivery for north-central Montana.”

Other improvements have included a salon for patients and updated genetic counseling program.

Dr. Martin says the Sletten Cancer Institute has been offering high quality care since 2005.

“We’ve been very lucky in Great Falls to have a state-of-the-art cancer center with the generous support of the Sletten family and our foundation,” said Dr. Martin. “The facility continues to offer state-of-the-art care with a dedicated care team taking care of our local cancer patients.

Weather permitting, the Men and Machines car show is Saturday, September 30th at Centene Stadium from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm.

Same day regsitration begins at 8:00 a.m.

