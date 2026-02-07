Mercy Flight crew’s legacy lives on years after tragedy

GREAT FALLS — Feburary 6, 2026 marks the 19th anniversary of a tragic Mercy Flight crash that claimed the lives of three devoted crew members serving their community.

The aircraft was headed to pick up a patient in Bozeman when it crashed north of Belgrade, taking the lives of pilot Vince Kirol, paramedic and firefighter Paul Erickson, and Benefis flight nurse Darcy Dengel.

In the years since, their memory has inspired programs and scholarships that continue to benefit the community.

Darcy Dengel’s commitment to helping others lives on through Darcy’s Place, a foundation that funds a nursing scholarship in her name, as well as Darcy’s Hope, which provides support for teenagers working through grief.

Meanwhile, Paul’s Holiday Wish is an annual program in Great Falls where Great Falls Fire Rescue delivers gifts, often to children in the Benefis NICU and pediatric unit, supported by local donations, spreading cheer each December in Paul’s honor.

Benefis Mercy Flight released a statement reflecting on the anniversary:

This is a hard day at Benefis Mercy Flight as we remember the tragic loss of the crew of N45MF 19 years ago. There are so many moments of ‘what might have been’ for these outstanding people who died traveling to Bozeman to reach a patient in need.



Flight nurse Darcy Dengel, paramedic Paul Erickson, and pilot Vince Kirol were models of service and humanity. Their spirits have flown with us on every subsequent mission.



Vince, Darcy, and Paul have rich legacies through their families and friends, through scholarships and programs in their honor, and through their examples. Darcy’s Hope provides teenagers with help working through their grief, and firefighters spread cheer again in December with Paul’s Holiday Wish.



Our employees do challenging work, sometimes at great cost. We hold dear the memory of those who made the ultimate sacrifice, and we honor all who keep the mission alive.

Mercy Flight leaders say the crew’s dedication and sacrifice continue to guide every mission flown today. Their courage and service have become a lasting example for colleagues, friends, and the community, showing that acts of compassion can ripple far beyond a single moment.

