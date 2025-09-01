Car culture is deeply ingrained in Montana, and as the auto industry shifts toward electric and self-driving vehicles, classic cars continue to retain a unique place in the hearts of many Montana residents.

Greg Greene, the proud owner of the "Copper Rat," says the state's vintage vehicle scene isn't going away. With many retirees and farmers keeping their vehicles with them when they relocate to Montana, the passion for classics is handed down to next generations eager to continue the tradition.

Quentin Shores reports - watch:

'Metal On The Missouri' highlights Montana’s vintage car culture

"Most everything that's on this car has been donated from friends and family," Greene informed me. "And in the floor of this, there's 3,716 pennies."

Finding parts for older vehicles might be tricky, but car enthusiasts say that's part of the enjoyment. Creativity and inventiveness distinguish each vehicle, and for aficionados, the effort pays off every time their car hits the road.

The Lewis & Clark Foundation's second annual Metal on the Missouri vehicle event showcased that passion in full.

Executive director Kelly Paladino explained that the concept arose during a casual talk about how to bring people together at the Heritage Center.

"We did our first show last year, and we've already exceeded the number of cars this year," Paladino told reporters. "We want everybody to come on out and just have some fun."

Check out some of the cars and trucks:

Check out these vintage vehicles

And fun was easy to come by. Along with rows of historic vehicles, the event included live music, food trucks, prizes, and family activities. Participants paid $10 to enter their automobiles, with the proceeds benefiting the Lewis & Clark Foundation's Kids' Zone.

Car culture can seem intimidating on thee surface, but everyone at this event was kind and eager to educate. My dream car happens to be a 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air, a car that was present at the event.

After striking up a conversation with the owner, James, I was shocked at how much information he was willing to share with me about upkeep.

It seems like the future of classic cars is in good hands. Whether fueled by gasoline or electricity, one thing is clear in Montana: people love cars.