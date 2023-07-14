GREAT FALLS — Plains2Peaks, a faith-based youth empowerment group partnered with Break Forth Church and BMX group the ’Stunt Dudes’ to bring an evening of cheer to Great Falls on Thursday.

Ministry groups host BMX stunt show in Great Falls

“We help kids find positive hobbies, to help them find their identity in life and get the positive mentorship for them,” says Director of Plains2Peaks, Josh Helvik.

The entertainment was provided by the ‘Stunt Dudes’ a group of professional BMX and skateboard riders, who are currently in the middle of a tour across Montana. This was their first ever stop into Great Falls.

“Watching people’s faces glow and to see the laughter we bring. We’re just wired to entertain,” says Stunt Dude John Andrus. “We can be a little cheesy but we’re real serious with our riding. We’re actually doing death-defying stunts.”

Morgan Wade has been a member with the Stunt Dudes since 2019, and is well-known across the scene for his accomplishments at the X-Games having won nine medals. Two golds, six silver, and one bronze. He has the privilege of competing in his 21st X-Games later this week.

“X-Games is coming up, it’s going to be out in Southern California and I’m flying out Saturday. Practice is Sunday, my event is on Monday but it will be aired on ESPN on Thursday,” says Wade. “I’m actually the oldest one competing.”

Upon riding down and performing stunts off a 70-foot ramp for a nationally televised audience, Wade will return to continue his daredevil tour of ministry with his good friends throughout the 406.

“There's a lot of different ways to do ministry. And we get to do it the most fun way. Doing stunts, doing what we love. We’re grown men, riding kids bikes,” says Andrus. “It's like we got our Neverland syndrome, like Peter Pan and The Lost Boys. We're never going to grow up. We're going to ride the kids bikes until the wheels fall off.”



