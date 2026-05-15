GREAT FALLS — They’re calling it Blue Dot Fever. Big artists headlining arena tours—think Post Malone and Kid Cudi, each with more than 28 million monthly Spotify listeners—are being forced to cancel U.S. tour dates in major cities because fans just aren’t buying high-priced tickets. So is this a problem in Montana?

“I don't think it affects us because one, we're local and two we don't use systems like Ticketmaster or anything like that,” says Measha Lindstrand, from The Newberry.

Quentin Shores reports - watch the video here:

Montana dodges ‘Blue Dot Fever’ as concerts remain affordable and fun

Blue dot fever is largely a result of national ticketing headaches and prices that can climb into the hundreds. But in Montana, venues are keeping costs down and prioritizing a community feel.

“We like to keep prices low. We like to make sure families are involved. So—like our venue's family friendly and we make sure that everyone can come,” Lindstrand adds.

Unlike big-city concerts running $200 or more for entry, tickets for most Montana shows stay around $50 or less. That means music lovers don’t have to break the bank, and local venues get to keep the scene vibrant.

And The Newberry isn’t the only venue seeing success. Voyagers Stadium continues to host summer concerts, offering fans a unique way to experience live music.

“We've seen a lot of success in the years past with, concerts here at the ballpark. And, you know, we have a really exciting lineup this summer with Dylan Scott in June and The Fray in July. I think it's going to be, really great for the community to come out and enjoy the concerts,” says Sarah Miller, assistant GM for the Voyagers.

With stages set up right on the field, fans here get an up-close and personal concert experience—without the frustration and extra fees plaguing larger venues.

“And that's what they care about. They mostly care about the music. They don't—sometimes don't even care about the venue. They care about the music. And that's what they want. They want to enjoy it,” Lindstrand says.

While major cities struggle with empty seats and high costs, Montana's music scene is staying true to its roots: accessible, community-focused, and all about the love of live music.

