Montana Elks host convention in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — The Montana State Elks Association held their 2024 convention at Lodge 214 in Great Falls.

The newest Grand Exalted Ruler, Douglas Schiefer, leader of the National Elks chapter, was in town to monitor the progress of the Montana State Elks. Montana is the first stop on a statewide tour for the ruler. He was impressed by what he saw.

“Just their work ethic, their work ethic, they’re doing this because it's a labor of love,” said Schiefer.

The Montana Elks are a benevolent group of investors who aim to improve the quality of life in their respective communities. They focus on aiding veterans, youth, anti-drug programs, and local fire departments.

Recently, they’ve been keeping close tabs on the Horse Gulch Fire in Helena.

“We’re keeping a very close eye on that fire right now, and how it's affecting those volunteer firefighters and smokejumpers that are out in that fire and the community as it gets closer to Man Gulch, which we know is a tragic area and closer to Helena, because it's creeping in and on Helena,” says current Elks President, Gerald Penn.

Soon to be elected President, Gordon Sirrine, says his primary goal is to boost numbers in chapters across the state.

“I want to increase our membership across the state of Montana. With enthusiasm. We currentlyhave 5000 members,” says Sirrine.

