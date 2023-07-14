Montana State Elks hosts Summer Convention in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — The Montana State Elks Association kicked off their Summer Convention this weekend at Lodge #214 in downtown Great Falls. The convention is held yearly bringing in all lodges across the state under one roof. What ensues are discussions over business and how each lodge can more adequately serve its community.

“We give out probably over $300 million to our charitable functions that we take care of, not only at the national level, but also at the local level as well. It's pretty much one of those old attitudes see a need, fill a need,” says former national President of the Elks, Keith Mills. “And we do the best we can. We're more a community based organization, so we do the veterans and the youth and then, of course, our community improvement programs that we try to provide in our communities.”

One point of emphasis at the state level, is helping fund rural volunteer fire stations.

“Our State Management Project is for rural volunteer fire departments across the entire state of Montana. There's over 380 volunteer fire departments that are in our rural communities across Montana, and they really struggle with the funds to provide equipment and training to their volunteers. So our goal is to step in and help kind of fill in some of that gap,” says sitting Montana Elks President Elizabeth Zeglin.

National correspondents with Elks will continue their 50-state tour over the next several months, Montana just happened to be the first.

“It's an honor to learn about what Montana Elks are doing to be a part of that great chain,” says current National President, Randy Shook.



