Motorcyclist dies in crash; GFPD wants to talk to witnesses

A motorcyclist died in a crash in Great Falls on Thursday, April 9, 2026, and police are asking for witnesses to help with the investigation.

The Great Falls Police Department says it happened at about 3:10 p.m. at the intersection of Third Street NW and 16th Avenue NW.

The motorcycle driver was taken to Benefis Health System and died.

Crash investigator O'Brien would like to talk to anyone in the area when the crash occurred who may have captured it on dashcam or by other means.

O'Brien believes the driver in the vehicle in the photo above – possibly a Jeep – likely witnessed the crash and would like to get that person’s account of what happened.

Police emphasized that the driver is not suspected in any way of being involved in the crash, just a witness. They also emphasized that this was not a hit-and-run crash.

If you have any of the requested information above, or any other information that may assist in this investigation, please call O'Brien at 406-781-8932 or send a private message to the GFPD on their Facebook page.

The GFPD said: “We will not release any further information, including the name of the decedent. Sheriff Slaughter of the Cascade County Sheriff/Coroner's Office may release that information when he deems it appropriate.”

(APRIL 9, 2026) Emergency crews are at the scene of a vehicle collision in Great Falls on Thursday, April 9, 2026.

The Great Falls Police Department said at about 3:40 p.m. that the crash scene is along Third Street NW near the intersection with 16th Avenue NW, which is near the Valvoline oil change shop.

According to the GFPD, it is a "serious injury crash."

Initial reports indicate that two vehicles are involved.

There is no word at this point on whether anyone has been seriously injured, nor the type of vehicles involved.

Several lanes of traffic will be closed for some time.

Drivers are asked to follow instructions of emergency personnel at the scene

