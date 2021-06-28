Motorcyclist injured in crash in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — A motorcyclist was injured in a crash in Great Falls on Saturday, June 26th.

It happened in the afternoon at the intersection of River Drive and 1st Avenue North, near the east end of the bridge.

Initial reports indicate that the motorcycle and another vehicle collided, but we have not yet been able to confirm that with the Great Falls Police Department.

The GFPD confirmed on Monday that the motorcyclist remains hospitalized in the intensive care unit.

The extent and nature of the person's injuries have not been released at this point.

The GFPD is continuing to interview witnesses and investigate.

We are working to get details from the GFPD and will post an update if we get more information.