MT Pints is shutting down

GREAT FALLS — MT Pints in Great Falls will officially be closing their doors at the beginning of the new year. The building is currently being leased by the gastro-pub and the building owners have decided to sell, pending an appraisal.

Co-owner Nate Weisenburger says a couple of efforts were made to purchase the building from the owner, but they were unable to reach a deal.

“We’ve known that the building has been up for sale for quite some time. We made a couple of offers to buy the building and just weren't able to to do that.”

MTN News Halle Hubert

The decision to close isn't based around finances, but rather a personal choice for Nate and his wife Renae, who also works as an educator.

“By no means are we closing the business because of bankruptcy or financial situation,” says Weisenburger. “My wife is an educator in the school district here and in order to really make a go of this business, we had always thought that my wife would get out of the education business and become more involved in this on a day to day basis.”

MTN News MT Pints

The pandemic’s effect on the education system greatly shifted her mindset.

“Since the pandemic, she's seen how kids and their learning has suffered. She wants to continue to be an educator and I have utmost respect for her decision in that,” Nate says.

MTN News Nate Weisenburger

MT Pints say there are currently no plans to re-open the restaurant in the future, though they admit a return isn’t completely out of the question.

MT Pints opened in January of 2020; it is located at 215 Third Street NW (website).

