Mule Deer Foundation raising money for conservation efforts

GREAT FALLS — Montana is known for its vast wilderness and diverse wildlife, and the Mule Deer Foundation is working hard to ensure that future generations can enjoy it.

Supporting Mule Deer and Their Habitat

The Mule Deer Foundation (MDF) is a national organization focused on the conservation of mule deer, blacktail deer, and the habitats that support them.

"Mule Deer Foundation is a conservation group aimed at the conservation of mule deer, blacktail deer, and pretty much any habitat that would support those animals," said Tony Peres, Vice President of the Great Falls Mule Deer Foundation Chapter.

Local Impact with Statewide Reach

While the Mule Deer Foundation operates nationwide, each local chapter makes a direct impact on its community.

"We have 18 [chapters] scattered across the whole state of Montana," said Jason Fuhrman, President of the Great Falls Chapter.

The Great Falls Chapter has been actively contributing to local conservation efforts, including:

✅ Chronic wasting disease (CWD) testing

✅ Work projects and habitat improvements

✅ Controlled burns and land management efforts

"Work projects, burns, whatever our money can go to, to support conservation or to support mule deer, we like to keep it in the state of Montana. And that's our aim," Peres added.

Annual Banquet to Raise Funds

To support these efforts, the Great Falls Chapter is hosting its annual banquet on:

📅 Friday, March 28th

🕔 5 p.m.

📍 Elks Lodge, Great Falls

"With the money that we raise, it goes into the state fund and allows money throughout the whole state to be divvied out for certain projects," said David Green, Co-Chair of the Great Falls Chapter.

Tickets include:

🥩 Prime rib dinner

🦌 Membership to the Mule Deer Foundation

Preserving Montana’s Wilderness for Future Generations

"Without conservation, we cannot preserve what we have now, what we've had in the past for our future generations," Peres emphasized. "That's why we do this."

Get Involved and Make a Difference

Join the Great Falls Mule Deer Foundation Chapter in supporting Montana’s wildlife and wilderness at this year’s annual banquet.

For more information or to buy tickets go to their Facebook page here.