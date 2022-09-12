'My Best Day' 5K race in Great Falls

This year’s "My Best Day 5K Race" was held along the River's Edge Trail in Great Falls on Sunday, September 11, 2022.

Each year, the race is held in honor of those who have left us too soon. It was created to honor Jake Arnston, who died in a car crash on New Year’s Eve in 2012 when he was just seven years old.

His family organized the race to raise money for the Jake Arntson Scholarship Fund and give away "best teammate of the year" awards out to athletes from area high schools.

They gave away more than $10,000 last year and are on pace to have more than 260 participants this year.

Joanie Agamenoni, Jake's aunt, helped organize the event to honor Jake and others who left us too soon.

There are more than 30 loved ones along “Angel Avenue” on the race path.



