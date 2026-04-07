Natural gas pipeline replacement project along Fifth Street in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — NorthWestern Energy will begin replacing a natural gas pipeline along Fifth Street in Great Falls, from Second Avenue North to Second Avenue South.

The agency said in a news release that construction is scheduled to begin on Wednesday, April 8, and is expected to be done around Monday, June 8. The pipeline dates from 1949.

The project also includes replacement of a natural gas main pipeline located in the alley along the project route.

The project is part of ongoing efforts to improve the safety and reliability of natural gas service in the area.

For the safety of work crews and the public, traffic will be detoured away from the work area during construction. Drivers and pedestrians are asked to watch for posted signs and barricades.

Customers who will experience brief, temporary interruptions of natural gas service will be notified directly by NorthWestern Energy.

NorthWestern Energy will work to minimize disruptions and complete the project as efficiently as possible. Schedules may change depending on weather or other conditions.

For more information or if you have questions, contact NorthWestern Energy Community Relations Manager Shane Etzwiler at shane.etzwiler@northwestern.com or 406-454-7169.

