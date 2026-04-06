Obituary: Cathleen Mae Carsner

Cathleen M. Carsner, beloved wife and devoted companion of Allan Fiel, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 30, 2026.

She was born on November 29, 1954, in Rapid City, South Dakota. Cathleen attended college in Brookings, South Dakota, before proudly serving her country as a commissioned officer in the United States Army from 1976 to 1980 with the 101st Airborne Division. During her military service, she earned both Airborne and Air Assault qualifications, reflecting her strength, discipline, and unwavering determination.

After her military service, Cathleen pursued her passion for helping others through education. She earned her Master of Arts in Clinical Psychology from Morehead State University in Kentucky, where she was honored as Graduate Student of the Year. She later obtained her Education Specialist (Ed.S) degree from the University of Northern Colorado in Greeley. She went on to dedicate herself to working with children with disabilities, where she made a profound and lasting impact on countless lives.

Cathleen shared an extraordinary life with her husband—married for 35 years and partners for over 40 years. Together, they built a life rooted in love, loyalty, faith, and shared adventure.

She was known for being tough, resilient, and hard-nosed, yet those who knew her best also saw her deep compassion and unwavering faith. A devout Christian, Cathleen lived her life guided by her beliefs and a genuine desire to serve others.

She found joy in many passions, including riding motorcycles and ATVs, shooting, and camping. She loved tending to her garden and trees and expressed her creativity through stamping, crafting, and making handmade cards that brought joy to so many.

Cathleen is survived by her loving husband, who will carry her memory forward with enduring love.

A celebration of life with military honors will be held on Thursday, April 9, 2026, from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Early Learning Family Center, 3300 3rd Street NE, Great Falls, MT 59404.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Great Falls Community Food Bank in her honor.

From her husband: “Thank you for 40 years of partnership, strength, faith, and unwavering loyalty. You were my rock, my partner in every adventure, and the love of my life.”

To share condolences, click here to visit the O'Connor Funeral Home website.