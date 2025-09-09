GREAT FALLS — If you've ever had questions, concerns, or ideas about your area, the city's neighborhood council meetings are the perfect place for you to express them.

"These councils cover the whole gamut," said Neighborhood Council Liaison and retired police officer Robert Moccasin. "Street issues or the police department with traffic issues—it all comes through here."

Quentin Shores reports - watch:

Neighborhood Councils connect residents to city government

The nine neighborhood councils in Great Falls meet regularly to gather feedback on city initiatives, safety concerns, and community development. Each council has five elected members, totaling 45 representatives throughout the city.

"If people want to build something in their neighborhood, they come to the neighborhood council meetings and let them know what type of project they are interested in," Moccasin explained.

From there, the councils collaborate with the city commission or the planning and community development department to address concerns.

When needed, councils handle issues directly with city commissioners and the mayor. "Just say, 'Hey, City Commission, Mayor, would you please look at these issues with this project?'" Moccasin stated.

While online debate of local issues is alive and well, attendance at neighborhood council meetings has decreased over time. Moccasin expects that more residents will take advantage of the option to communicate directly with decision-makers.

"We encourage people to come to those and talk about issues that are important to them," he told me.

Members are elected to two-year terms during the City General Election. To run for a Council seat, one must be eligible to vote in Cascade County, be 18 years of age, and be a resident of the district that one wishes to serve.

The Great Falls Citizens Council (also known as the Council of Councils) is a body made up of single delegates from each of the nine Neighborhood Councils, and two members of the Great Falls City Commission. This Council meets three times a year for a meeting, generally in January, May, and October. The Council discusses issues of citywide importance, and delegates share the current goals and projects of each respective Neighborhood Council.

For more information, click here to visit the city website.

