NeighborWorks Great Falls hosts “Dream Street” block party

GREAT FALLS — NeighborWorks Great Falls is celebrating the continued success of the organization’s Owner-Built Homes program.

NeighborWorks hosted a “Dream Street” block party on Wednesday evening for homeowners who recently completed their homes and homeowners who are currently building their homes.

The program provides affordable housing to qualified applicants who help build their home from the ground up.

NeighborWorks Great Falls director Sherrie Arey said, "Creating homes that people can afford is getting harder and harder. We see that American dream slipping away from so many people. All they need is just a little bit of extra help to make their rent go forward and become a mortgage and that's what we're really able to do."

As of Wednesday, 155 houses have been built through the program.

Ten residents had just started their homes as of Wednesday and 10 homes are scheduled to be complete in November.