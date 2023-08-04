New CEO for Vision Net in Great Falls

Robert Worden is the new CEO of Vision Net, a telecommunications company in Great Falls.

Worden said that Vision Net is well-positioned to capitalize on the telecom sector’s rapid advancements and industry transformation. “The emergence of artificial intelligence, the deployment of 5G networks, and the increasing importance of cybersecurity are all rapidly transforming the industry,” he said. “Vision Net is prepared to seize opportunities and overcome challenges in this dynamic landscape and remains committed to staying at the forefront of industry advancements.”

Worden noted that his return to Montana adds a personal connection to his professional journey: “Much of my youth and professional career were spent in Montana, I have always cherished the state’s beauty, the warm hospitality of its people, and the sense of community,” Worden shared. “My wife and I are thrilled to call the Treasure State our home and contribute to its continued growth and success.”



