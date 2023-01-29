New developments in Great Falls for 2023 (video)

GREAT FALLS — Several new projects are underway in Great Falls for 2023, including the following:

Big Sky Select Property Group continues working on creating a new apartment complex in Great Falls called Lofts At The Station . It's being built near the Milwaukee Station building at the intersection of River Drive and 1st Avenue North

Rib and Chop House restaurant will be located at 21 Third Street North and aims to be open by Spring of 2023.

Arc Apartments: One building of the 216 unit multi-family ARC Apartment Homes. The housing complex is located along Division Road just south of Smelter Avenue.

Alluvion Health recently bought the former Roosevelt Elementary School building at 2501 2nd Avenue North; it will be used as a health center access to Alluvion Health's autism spectrum services and pediatric services.

Progress continues on the Gibson Hotel at Central Avenue and Seventh Street. “We’re looking to open in May," said owner Ty Rollins. "If all construction stays on course as it is, and we’re just super excited about finally wrapping up a project that’s taken way too long.” The Gibson Hotel will take over the old Greystone Inn location.

TDS Fiber is working on infrastructure in Great Falls to provide high-speed internet, television, and phone services.



