New owners for the Roadhouse Diner in Great Falls

The Roadhouse Diner in Great Falls, opened in June 2015 by Jason and Tara Beam, will soon have new owners.

Tara announced this week that the restaurant is being sold to long-time employee Danica Gliko and her husband Dillon.

Danica Gliko (MTN News photo)

Danica told KRTV: "We promise to keep the same local ingredients and delicious burgers everyone knows and loves!"

The building at 613 15th Street North had previously been home to Goode's Q & Bayou Grill, Pam's Friendly Diner, and the Pine Cone Patio.

Since opening, the Roadhouse has garnered a reputation for its burgers, regularly topping "Best Of" lists for Great Falls and Montana.

It also is notable for its marketing and branding by featuring scores of specials over the years, and also playing (mostly) heavy metal and classic rock.

Among their notable specials: a "Commander In Beef" burger when President Donald Trump visited Great Falls in 2018, a "Back To The Future" burger for the 30th anniversary of the classic 1985 movie, and a "cricket burger" for Halloween.

The restaurant was in the news last month when pop superstar Justin Bieber stopped by for lunch - click here for details.

Bieber isn't the first celebrity to dine at the restaurant - Reggie Watts (a Great Falls High School graduate) has eaten there, and so has Hayley Orrantia, one of the co-stars of the hit TV show "The Goldbergs."

