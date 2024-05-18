Looking for a nice place to relax? Studio Stiles is a new luxury spa in downtown Great Falls. They hosted a grand opening Friday afternoon - complete with a ribbon cutting ceremony and a taco truck.

Owner Tia Stiles and manager Jasmine Johnson met at cosmetology school in Great Falls, eventually opening the first Studio Stiles six years ago in Malta.

New spa opens in downtown Great Falls

The pair are excited to expand their services to the community of Great Falls. Owner Tia Stiles says her goal for the spa is to be “very much focused on the luxury part of it. So, making sure that you have an oasis to get away to and relax. We kind of set the tone when you come in with a foot soak and either, you know, prosecco, coffee, tea, water, whatever your mood is, and then we'll go into our services.”

While the spa offers a variety of facials, body wraps, and waxing, the main draw is their Neveskin machine, a body sculpting device that promotes skin tightening and toning.



Stiles explains, “A lot of people have heard of Coolsculpting. It's similar to that, same science, just less invasive, less risk of permanent damage and newer technology. We have some toning options so that if you've had, you know, babies, dramatic weight loss is a really big one for us. It just helps tighten up that skin.”

The Neveskin is also used for facials, including brightening and tightening the facial skin. Stiles says this is a less invasive option for those looking at botox or fillers for anti-aging purposes.

Studio Stiles is the only spa certified in Montana to utilize the new Neveskin, and was the seventh in the nation to receive their machine, having just been released in March 2024.

Johnson says, “Overall technology, you know, it's constantly changing and education's always getting better. And I think in our industry we have to stay up with that. So it's new and exciting, Like just, just learning things that can help benefit people.”

Studio Stiles is located in downtown Great Falls at 18 Fourth Street North, Suite A. For a full list of services and to learn more about Studio Stiles, click here to visit the website.

